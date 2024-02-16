Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes All Smiles at Dinner After Deadly Shooting at Super Bowl Parade — See New Photo
While fans were reeling from a traumatizing mass shooting that broke out at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes giddily shared laughs at a private dinner.
On Wednesday, February 14, gunfire struck and killed one woman and injured more than 20 other individuals who traveled from near and far to celebrate the team's win.
Fortunately, all Chiefs players, coaches, staff and family members were accounted for, per a statement from the team, however, social media users were left displeased by how some of the athletes and their loved ones acted after the tragic situation occurred.
Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman's wife, Emily, shared a series of photos to Instagram on Thursday, February 15, highlighting positive parts of what turned out to be a dark day.
Included in the photo dump was a picture of Travis and Brittany smiling wide at dinner with Matt, Emily, fellow Chiefs teammates Creed Humphrey, Tommy Townsend and others all grinning from ear to ear.
Travis — whose girlfriend, Taylor Swift, donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe for the family of the victim killed — even raised his arms in celebration, as his mouth was stretched open expressing his pure excitement.
The wife of Patrick Mahomes posed below him with a smile as well.
"Yesterday was tough. Not going to allow evil to take away all the happiness and memories of the day," Emily captioned the post. "The team and city deserved to celebrate and what a fun parade we had! I'll never forget the chaos and fear that followed the parade. Our family will be continuing to pray for the victims of the shooting. We love KC! ❤️💛."
While the fatal shooting was acknowledged in the upload, social media users were still left upset by what they felt was a careless decision to post joyful photos from a day filled with grief.
"I live in a town where there was a mass shooting during a 4th of July parade and people sure weren’t posting celebratory images — and by the way the fireworks after were canceled out of respect to those shot. Did anyone consider canceling the dinner? Celebrating a victory in a SPORT over lives, I literally don’t understand," a critic complained.
A second user snubbed: "Children got shot, but let's post happy dinner photos. I get trying to show the happier part of the day. Are these same folks going to visit with the shooting victims and families? Or is this just a thoughts and prayers situation?"
Some fans supported Emily's decision to share uplifting photos in light of the heavy news, with one expressing: "I was just thinking today I'm sad there aren't photos of the actual parade online and the happiness that was felt. Everyone is talking about the evil. You can be excited, grateful, happy, and still grieve the pain and loss. Congrats to the Chiefs from a Seahawks fan!"