Travis Kelce's Teammate Patrick Mahomes Approves of Taylor Swift: 'She's Really Cool'
Patrick Mahomes has given his seal of approval to teammate Travis Kelce's new flame, Taylor Swift.
A few days after the Grammy winner watched the athletes play in Kansas City. Mo., Mahomes revealed in a press conference that he got the chance to meet Swift after the game.
"Yeah, I met her. She's really cool, good people," he told reporters on Wednesday, September 27.
The quarterback refrained from sharing any more details about the situation, noting, "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."
The dad-of-two likely crossed paths with the singer, 33, at the team's after party, as Kelce, also 33, reportedly rented out a space for everyone to hangout.
Unlikes fans, Mahomes, 28, admitted he knew Swift was coming to their Sunday, September 24, game.
"He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not," he explained. "Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. That’s just Travis."
In another post-game interview, Mahomes was questioned if he had any extra jitters on the field knowing the A-lister was in the stands.
"Do you realize how much pressure there was on you today from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house today?" a reporter asked, to which he replied, "Yeah. I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure so I knew I had to get it to Trav. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."
Despite wanting privacy, Kelce himself touched on the fun day and night during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his and his brother Jason's "New Heights" podcast.
"I know that I brought all this attention to me," he confessed of their relationship going viral.
"I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor," he continued of how he tried to greet the music icon while he attended her concert this summer. "You miss 100 percent shots you don’t take, baby."
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
