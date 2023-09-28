Travis Kelce's Teammate Patrick Mahomes Approves of Taylor Swift: 'She's Really Cool'

In another post-game interview, Mahomes was questioned if he had any extra jitters on the field knowing the A-lister was in the stands.

"Do you realize how much pressure there was on you today from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house today?" a reporter asked, to which he replied, "Yeah. I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure so I knew I had to get it to Trav. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."