Patrick Mahomes' Wife Admits She Used To Get 'Extremely Annoyed' When Women Flirt With The NFL Star: 'It's Sad & Disrespectful'

Apr. 17 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Foul play! On Sunday, April 16, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews, got candid for a fan Q&A, and even though some trolls took the opportunity to make a dig at her, she laughed off the negativity.

After one social media user called her a "gold digger," the mom-of-two replied via her Instagram Story, "I wish I dug and found gold."

patrick mahomes wife
Another person asked Matthews, 27, why people are often saying her NFL hubby, also 27, doesn't love her or "can do better," she simply replied, "Cause they are silly."

One fan wanted to know how the former swimmer copes with all of the female attention the athlete constantly receives, to which she said, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are. They are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."

patrick mahomes wife
However, she admitted, "I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

The quarterback and Matthews were high school sweethearts who got married in 2022, and they now share two children together — but the blonde beauty has received hate for years.

patrick mahomes wife
"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," she tweeted last year after people criticized her for pouring champagne on excited fans.

Her demeanor at other games also ruffled feathers with controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who in an episode of his show last month, referred to Matthews as an "annoying wife who screams."

"The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced," he said of her high energy persona. "They come after you with that same energy."

Matthews appeared to have caught wind of his words, as she soon tweeted, "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone’s wife is real weird…"

She added in a follow-up tweet, "Actually grown a** men hating on women in general is pathetic."

The parents-of-two don't let the animosity get to them, as they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary last month.

"Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!" Matthews gushed, while the Super Bowl champ captioned his tribute with a heart emoji.

