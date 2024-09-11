'Zero Self-Awareness': J.D. Vance Mocked for Downplaying Taylor Swift's Endorsement of Kamala Harris by Ridiculing Billionaire Celebrities

The senator from Ohio appeared on Fox News' The Story on Wednesday, September 11, where host Martha MacCallum asked him about Swift's endorsement of Harris.

“She has 283 million followers on Instagram,” MacCallum said. “And I’m sure that someone brought to your attention that she signed it ‘Childless Cat Lady.’ This is a phrase you are going to hear in your dreams and your nightmares for many years to come. How do you speak to women voters who, obviously, they care about what she thinks?”

“Well, look, we admire Taylor Swift’s music,” Vance responded. "I don’t think most Americans — whether they like her music or fans of hers or not — are gonna be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans," he continued, unwittingly describing his own running mate, Donald Trump. "When grocery prices go up 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire."