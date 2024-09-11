or
'So Creepy': Elon Musk Slammed for 'Strange' Comment About Giving Taylor Swift a Child Following Her Kamala Harris Endorsement

Composite photo of Elon Musk and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk was called a 'misogynistic pig' for saying he wants to give Taylor Swift a child.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Baby No. 13?

On Wednesday, September 11, Elon Musk, 53, was slammed for sharing a bizarre reaction to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Source: @elonmusk/X

After the pop star, 34, uploaded her words about the Democrat following the first presidential debate and signed her message as "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," the father-of-12 wrote, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

In response to the aggressive tweet, users bashed the SpaceX founder.

“So creepy,” one person said of Musk’s claim he was going to impregnate the Eras Tour star, as another added, “A restraining order has never been more imminent.”

“Elon showing the world that he’s a misogynistic pig. Elon never fails to show the world who he really is,” a third person indicated, while one more noted, “This tweet just takes things to a whole new level of strange. It’s not even eccentric at this point, just outright unsettling.”

Source: MEGA

One user claimed 'a restraining order has never been more imminent' between Elon Musk and Taylor Swift after his 'creepy' tweet.

One more individual pointed out how Musk shouldn’t mess with the singer — who has a 6’5” 250-pound boyfriend — noting, “Walk up to Travis Kelce and tell him that, then see what happens.”

As OK! previously reported, Musk’s remark came after Swift told the world who she will be voting for this November.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris after watching the 2024 presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10.

Elon Musk
"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," she penned on Instagram shortly after the Harris-Trump debate wrapped.

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," she stated. "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."

Source: MEGA

One user pointed out how Elon Musk should 'walk up to' Taylor Swift's 6'5" boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 'and tell him that' after seeing his tweet.

The musician, who has endorsed Democratic candidates in the past, declared, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," Swift continued.

The Grammy winner concluded by urging her fans to register to vote and signed off by penning, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady.”

Swift's self-description was a jab at Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, who said "childless cat ladies" have nothing at stake in the election.

