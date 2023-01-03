New Flames Alert? Angelina Jolie Grabs Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London

Jolie and Shiloh watched Mescal's performance at Almedia Theatre before the play's lead joined the mother-daughter duo for coffee. While sitting at a table all together, they were seen engaging in an animated conversation with no one else around, according to an outlet.

The trio's outing caused an immediate stir on social media given that Mescal is rumored to be newly single following his apparent split from Phoebe Bridgers, whom he began dating in 2020. The alleged exes have not confirmed their break up, but the songstress has been spotted getting cozy with comedian Bo Burnham on several occasions in recent weeks.