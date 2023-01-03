OK Magazine
New Flames Alert? Angelina Jolie Grabs Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London

angelina jolie grabs coffee with paul mescal pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

It seems Angelina Jolie has formed an unlikely friendship with much younger actor Paul Mescal.

The Hollywood A-lister, 47, was seen grabbing coffee with the Normal People star, 26, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire in London on Thursday, December 29. The pair was joined by Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16.

angelina jolie grabs coffee with paul mescal
Jolie and Shiloh watched Mescal's performance at Almedia Theatre before the play's lead joined the mother-daughter duo for coffee. While sitting at a table all together, they were seen engaging in an animated conversation with no one else around, according to an outlet.

The trio's outing caused an immediate stir on social media given that Mescal is rumored to be newly single following his apparent split from Phoebe Bridgers, whom he began dating in 2020. The alleged exes have not confirmed their break up, but the songstress has been spotted getting cozy with comedian Bo Burnham on several occasions in recent weeks.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy added fuel to the fire in mid-December when he posted a photo to Instagram kissing Bridgers while being embraced by Burnham, who stood behind them. "Gay Poets Society," Healy captioned the pic that left fans in a frenzy.

Meanwhile, as for Jolie's love life, a source spilled that the Salt actress has been dating around following her 2016 split from Brad Pitt. (The exes were declared legally divorced in 2019 while they continue to battle it out in court over their children and French winery.)

angelina jolie grabs coffee with paul mescal
Jolie's emergence into the dating scene comes with some rules, as OK! learned she asks men to sign a NDA before they go out and refuses to meet up with any strangers.

"She’s very alpha about the whole thing," an insider recently spilled. "She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night."

Added the source: "She’s never going to sign up for apps, or take a chance on someone who doesn’t have the seal of approval of someone she trusts."

And between dating again, caring for her six children and her career, as well as dealing with her numerous legal battles involving Pitt, Jolie has no time to care for her ex's love life.

angelina jolie grabs coffee with paul mescal
After Pitt grabbed headlines at the end of last year for his new romance with Paul Wesley's ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, a source pointed out that Jolie "stopped paying attention" to any public drama involving the father of her children.

"She doesn’t have the bandwidth," said the source. "She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad, unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues, it doesn’t get her time."

Hollywood Life reported on Jolie's outing with Mescal and her daughter.

