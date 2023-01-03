The Shade! Penelope Disick Chooses Taylor Swift Song For TikTok Despite Aunt Kim Kardashian's Feud With The Singer
It looks like Penelope Disick may want aunt Kim Kardashian to shake off her long-running feud with Taylor Swift!
On the night of Monday, January 2, the 10-year-old uploaded a baking tutorial to her and mom Kourtney Kardashian's joint TikTok account, and the 55-second video surprisingly featured the singer's mega-hit "Shake It Off" playing in the background.
The cute post, which Disick simply captioned "Baking cookies," showed her gathering ingredients for aunt Kylie Jenner's signature recipe, which happened to be posted on Kourtney's Poosh website. After mixing everything up, she scoops the cookie dough onto a pan, puts them in the oven, and after the timer's up, the tot takes them out to show off her perfectly golden confections.
While Kim, 42, wasn't featured in the clip, there's a good chance she wasn't thrilled with the song choice, as she and ex-husband Kanye West have been on-off enemies with Swift, 33, for more than a decade.
The rapper, 45, irked the blonde beauty when he interrupted her victory speech at the 2009 VMAs, and though he eventually apologized, things hit a standstill when he included the lyrics, "Feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous," in his 2016 track, "Famous."
The Grammy winner denied the dad-of-four's declaration that she approved the lyrics, prompting Kim to release footage of the two on a phone call in which he runs the tune by her but leaves off the word "b**ch."
The Skims founder called the musician a "snake" and tried to bring her down, and after disappearing from the spotlight for a bit, the "Look What You Made Me Do" crooner reappeared with a vengeful album in 2018, with plenty of lyrics alluding to their feud.
While everyone involved in the drama has stayed relatively mum on the situation as of late, Swifties believe the superstar came out on top in the end, having recently broken countless records with her tenth album, Midnights.
Meanwhile, West has continued on a downward spiral, having been dropped by plenty of partnerships due to his antisemitic rants and troublesome antics.