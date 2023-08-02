Staggering Reveal: This Percentage of Fox News Viewers Believe Trump Has Committed Federal Crimes
Even though Donald Trump was recently indicted for the third time — this time for his alleged involvement in the January 6 riots and for potentially trying to overturn the 2020 election — it seems like his supporters are willing to have his back.
In the latest New York Times-Sienna poll, it showed he has a 37-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Additionally, Trump has a 76 percent favorable rating among Republican voters.
Even more baffling? 71 percent of Republican voters do not believe the former president, 77, “committed serious federal crimes.”
On the other hand, 17 percent agreed “Trump has committed serious federal crimes,” while another 12 percent refused to answer or did not know.
91 percent of the poll takers, who identified as Fox News viewers, said Trump had not committed the crimes, while of the voters who typically tune into mainstream media, only 52 percent said Trump had committed any crimes.
When asked if they were supporting the businessman in the primary, 42 percent of Fox News viewers said yes, while 43 percent said no.
Of the mainstream media viewers, 16 percent said they were considering supporting for Trump, while 78 percent said no.
But when they were asked if they view Trump favorably, a net 76 percent of Republicans said yes, while a net 22 percent said they viewed him unfavorably.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on August 1.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They’re pretty angry, which should not surprise anyone. We have seen him get progressively angrier as these indictments have been coming. This is the third case in which he is indicted. But on this one in particular, there is a sense of indignance around it. You are hearing people close to the former president say they now feel like they can move to subpoena everybody who might have done something related to 2020. That does not mean that judge will actually allow them to do that. But that’s what their plan is. They are looking at how they can maximize this politically, if nothing else," CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN This Morning co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly of what is going on behind the scenes.