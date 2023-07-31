Donald Trump Claims Third Indictment Will Come 'Any Day Now' as He Rages About Election Interference
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday, July 31, to rant once again about the Biden administration's so-called scheme to interfere in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY [sic] Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp,'" the 77-year-old wrote. "This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump announced earlier this month that he was being investigated for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Although he has yet to be formally charged, the controversial politician has floundered back and forth via social media on whether an indictment is coming. Last Thursday, he stated that his lawyers had a "productive meeting" with prosecutors and were given "no indication" that he'd be indicted. In other social media updates, he's hinted that he believes new charges are imminent.
Earlier in the day on Monday, July 31, Trump claimed the "radical left democrat thugs" should not even be allowed to investigate him during his campaign for president.
"Why didn’t they file these ridiculous charges 2.5 years ago?" he complained. "They waited because they wanted to illegally and negatively influence the 2024 Presidential Election, arguably the most important Election in the history of the USA."
"We are going to take our now Third World Nation (Airports, Elections, Roads/Highways, Borders, etc.) and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. BE STRONG!" he concluded.
This comes as Trump faces a barrage of other legal woes. In late March, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a payment made to Stormy Daniels.
A few months later, he was hit with 37 separate counts for his alleged mishandling of a plethora of classified files discovered in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The former POTUS was also hit with an additional charge after being accused of asking an employee to wipe security camera footage captured at the resort.