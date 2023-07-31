Donald Trump Claims Third Indictment Will Come 'Any Day Now' as He Rages About Election Interference

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday, July 31, to rant once again about the Biden administration's so-called scheme to interfere in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY [sic] Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp,'" the 77-year-old wrote. "This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"