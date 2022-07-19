Perfect Just The Way She Is! Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
He loves her no matter what! Pete Davidson has reportedly been fed up over Kim Kardashian's obsession with being skinny and watching everything she eats.
According to the print issue of Life & Style, a source dished, "Kim's obsessed with becoming a size zero. It's really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore."
"Pete hates watching Kim push food around her plate at parties or restaurants and just wishes she'd enjoy herself," the insider revealed of Kardashian's shrinking size.
Davidson's caring ways are no big surprise, as a source recently revealed he has completely charmed her children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Plus, he never hesitates to help look after the little ones.
"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," an insider explained. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."
"Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," the source added. "They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection."
The power couple's relationship has been tested in the past month as the Saturday Night Live star has been working in Australia on the upcoming A24 comedy Wizards with Orlando Bloom. But The Kardashians star has made it a point to fly down and see her man.
"Kim is on her private jet flying to Cairns in Northern Queensland, Australia, to hook up with Pete," an insider previously claimed. "She has said she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else! She’s told the team with her, 'Don’t expect to see much of me for a couple of days!'"