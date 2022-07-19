"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," an insider explained. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."

"Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more," the source added. "They are very supportive of each other and have so much fun together, but also have a deep connection."