Pete Davidson Sparks Romance Rumors With Brooks Nader's Sister Sarah Jane Months After Welcoming First Child With Ex Elsie Hewitt

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New couple alert? Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader sparked dating rumors after they were seen hitting the town together on a night out. The comedian, 32, and Love Thy Nader star, 23, were spotted in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday, August 3, in a video obtained by Deux Moi.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @deuxmoi/Instagram Pete Davidson was spotted out with Sarah Jane Nader.

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Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader Spotted in Brooklyn

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader were spotted together in Brooklyn on August 3.

In the short clip, Davidson kept it casual in wide-leg black pants and a blue shirt as he opened the passenger door of his vehicle for the reality TV star. Meanwhile, younger sister opted for a dressier look, wearing a white blouse, dark-wash jeans and heels.

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Pete Davidson Split From Elsie Hewitt Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were first romantically linked in March 2025.

Neither Sarah nor Pete has addressed the rumors, but the outing comes months after the New York native split from Elsie Hewitt. As OK! previously reported, the former couple called it quits in May after just over a year of dating. At the time, sources claimed that The King of Staten Island star's grueling work schedule contributed to the split. "Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," the insider told The U.S. Sun. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money."

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Inside Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's Former Relationship

Source: @elsiehewitt/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, in December 2025.

The model, 30, and the actor sparked dating rumors in March 2025 when they were caught packing on the PDA in Palm Beach, Fla. Their relationship moved quickly, as the pair announced they were expecting their first child together by July 2025. "Well, I honestly couldn't be more excited," Pete gushed about becoming a dad that same month. "As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid. The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked." "I hope to be the dad that I hoped that I would have," he continued, referring to his late father, Scott Davidson, who died in the line of duty during 9/11.

Elsie Hewitt Made Brutal Comment About Pete Davidson After Their Split

Source: @elsiehewitt/Instagram Following her split from Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt agreed with a social media comment that read, 'Not staying with your partner when they are [postpartum] is insanely loser behavior.'