Phil Donahue's Widow Marlo Thomas Shares Her 'Favorite' Photo of TV Host to Mourn His Death: 'I Lost My Sweetheart Last Night'
Phil Donahue's wife Marlo Thomas shared a touching statement just hours after it was revealed the legendary talk show host passed away at age 88.
"I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night," she wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 19. "So I know you understand that I'll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts."
"But I didn't want to disappear without saying thank you for the beautiful messages of love and support that have been coming in all day, and for the wonderful and generous way that you've let Phil and me share our life adventure with you over the years," the actress, 86, continued.
Tomas noted her spouse — who died at age 88 on Sunday, August 18, after a long illness — "loved" interacting with fans and live audiences.
"Until I return, I wish you good health and happy days in the company of family and friends, and I hope that you will continue to hold close those you cherish most, just as I was blessed to do with my beloved Phillip," the Emmy winner gushed.
The star signed off by noting that the throwback picture she shared is one of her "favorite photos" and was taken while they were on vacation.
In a 2008 interview with OK!, Donahue was asked what makes their marriage work.
"We listen to each other, and we’re able to fight without going to war," he spilled. "We respect and love each other. Try that — see what happens."
In AARP, Thomas admitted that when they first met, neither of them were interested in getting married — however, the lack of pressure to walk down the aisle is actually what allowed their love to blossom.
"Had Phil and I been younger, we might have been more impatient and missed each other. But being older — me in my late 30s, Phil in his early 40s — we trusted our hearts and made the effort," she shared of keeping the romance alive. "For many, love really is better the second time around, but for me, the first time has been just fine."