Phil Donahue's Widow Marlo Thomas Shares Her 'Favorite' Photo of TV Host to Mourn His Death: 'I Lost My Sweetheart Last Night'

Phil Donahue's wife Marlo Thomas shared a touching statement just hours after it was revealed the legendary talk show host passed away at age 88.

"I'm sure by now you've heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night," she wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 19. "So I know you understand that I'll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts."