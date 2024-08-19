Legendary Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dead at Age 88

Donahue became a household name as the host of his chat series, which launched in 1967. The daytime hit went on to run for 26 years, resulting in the Ohio native leaving his mark on the landscape of television.

"His show debuted nationally, and the whole country came to know his personal brand of issue-driven straight talk," Oprah Winfrey said of Donahue's influence in a 2002 interview. "If there had been no Phil Donahue Show, there would be no Oprah Winfrey Show. He was the first to acknowledge that women are interested in more than mascara tips and cake recipes — that we’re intelligent, we’re concerned about the world around us, and we want the best possible lives for ourselves."