Piers Morgan 'Encouraged & Concealed' Illegal Targeting of Princess Diana, Prince Harry Claims
Prince Harry believes Piers Morgan "knew about, encouraged and concealed" illegal targeting of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was editor of the News of the World.
In court documents, the red-headed prince claimed through his mother's private text messages and phone calls, Rupert Murdoch's tabloid newspapers were able to obtain information and use them for multiple stories.
Harry claimed Morgan's actions were covered up in the '90s. He went on to list some of the articles that were published during that time frame, including Diana's phone call with her art dealer Oliver Hoare, a private meeting with Sarah Ferguson and Diana flying to the U.S. without Prince William and Harry.
However, Morgan has denied any involvement with the phone hacking scandal.
"Oh dear, are Prince Privacy’s recollections varying again? When is this permanently angry, narcissistic little twerp going to stop whining, stop suing, stop trashing his family, stop damaging the Monarchy, and just shut up?" the TV host, 58, wrote via Twitter.
The Duke of Sussex is currently suing Murdoch's News Groups Newspapers (NGN) over obtaining unlawful information such as his wife Meghan Markle's social security number.
In the documents, Harry claimed Queen Elizabeth had an arrangement with the media organization. "It was agreed directly between these parties, as opposed to their lawyers … that at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation (MTVIL) News would admit or settle such a claim with an apology," court documents revealed. "In 2017, the claimant and the institution began to push for the outstanding claim to be resolved."
Harry pointed out that the reason his grandmother did this was to keep all matters private and no one would have to testify.
"The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and stepmother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother," Harry stated, per the documents.
It was also revealed that William was paid "a very large sum" after he settled a lawsuit with NGN a few years ago.
“The claimant has had to make public the details of this secret agreement, as well as the fact that his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince William, has recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes,” the document reads.