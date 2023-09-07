Piers Morgan Lashes Out at Kari Lake After She Claims the 2020 Election Was Stolen: 'Complete Nonsense'

“If the November 3rd election would have been rigged and stolen the way it was against the Democrats, I would be appalled as an American,” Lake replied.

“This isn’t about Democrat, Republican. It’s about the way that election was run,” she said, claiming that there's evidence the election was rigged. “The evidence is coming out and I know it’s probably not being played in the U.K., but it is coming out every day. More and more evidence is coming out about how bad 2020 was. The polls are showing that the majority of Americans now believe that the 2020 election was wrought with fraud."