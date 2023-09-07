Piers Morgan Lashes Out at Kari Lake After She Claims the 2020 Election Was Stolen: 'Complete Nonsense'
Piers Morgan got into a heated debate with former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after she claimed — again — that the 2020 election was stolen.
During the Wednesday, September 6, episode of his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the two discussed the recent sentencing for January 6th participants, including The Proud Boys.
“If it had been the other way around — if Donald Trump won that election, beaten Joe Biden and these were Democrats, hundreds of thousands of Democrats storming the U.S. Capitol to try and stop that election being ratified with zero actual evidence of any election being stolen … I can absolutely bet my house that you would have come on this show and argued the complete opposite,” Morgan said.
“If the November 3rd election would have been rigged and stolen the way it was against the Democrats, I would be appalled as an American,” Lake replied.
“This isn’t about Democrat, Republican. It’s about the way that election was run,” she said, claiming that there's evidence the election was rigged. “The evidence is coming out and I know it’s probably not being played in the U.K., but it is coming out every day. More and more evidence is coming out about how bad 2020 was. The polls are showing that the majority of Americans now believe that the 2020 election was wrought with fraud."
The TV host, 58, couldn't help but laugh at Lake's theory.
“No they don’t! That’s complete nonsense,” he snapped back. “Oh, Kari. As we would say across the pond, that is an absolute whopper. Majority of Americans in every poll I’ve seen do not believe that the election was stolen. You know why? Because it wasn’t stolen,” Morgan said.
“I don’t think you follow election integrity. I think what you want to do, like Donald Trump, you want to fuel the sense that every time you guys lose a fair election, it’s unfair and rigged and stolen — every time you win, it’s the purest example of efficient working democracy imaginable. That’s really what it boils down to,” Morgan added.
- Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' Docuseries Leaves Piers Morgan Outraged: 'So Sick of This Spoiled Twerp'
- Piers Morgan Rips Apart 'Creepy' President Joe Biden for 'Literally Nibbling' on a 'Frightened Young Girl' in Finland
- Prince Harry Criticized by Chris Christie for Being 'Sad and Confused' After Gifting Self Portrait During Hurricane Sandy
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has continued to tell his followers the election was unfair — even though there's no evidence this is true.
“It was a rigged election, and it was a stolen, disgusting election,” he said in New Hampshire after he was indicted for allegedly overturning the 2020 election in Georgia. “And this country should be ashamed. And they go after the people that want to prove that it was rigged and stolen.”