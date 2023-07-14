OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jared Kushner
OK LogoNEWS

Still in Denial? Jared Kushner Testified That Father-in-Law Donald Trump Truly Believed the 2020 Election Was Stolen

jared kushner trump pp
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 14 2023, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jared Kushner is sticking to his story!

The former senior advisor to ex-President Donald Trump was questioned by Federal investigators about whether or not his father-in-law ever privately admitted he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. However, Kushner testified that Trump truly believed he was wronged by the results.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump jared kushner kids celebrate fathers day without donald trump
Source: mega

The questioning of former Trump cabinet members is part of the ongoing investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith to get to the bottom of the 44th commander-in-chief's connections to baseless assertions of widespread voter fraud and attempts to block congressional certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.

Despite the businessman maintaining his loyalty to Trump, former White House communications director in the days after the 2020 election, Alyssa Farah Griffin told prosecutors a much different story.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump jared kushner kids celebrate fathers day without donald trump
Source: @ivankatrump/instgram

According to The View cohost, Trump once asked her, "Can you believe I lost to Joe Biden?" before adding, "In that moment, I think he knew he lost."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, also backed up Griffin's claim that Trump was well aware of his failure, which he allegedly expressed during a December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump great honor indicted arrested government thugs
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Jared Kushner

"He says words to the effect of: Yeah, we lost, we need to let that issue go to the next guy," Milley said during his testimony, before clarifying, "Meaning President Biden.”

"And the entire gist of the conversation was — and it lasted — that meeting lasted maybe an hour or something like that — very rational," he continued. "He was calm. There wasn’t anything — the subject we were talking about was a very serious subject, but everything looked very normal to me. But I do remember him saying that."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The staffer explained that while it did take the right-wing leader a minute for reality catch up with him, it eventually did. "It wasn't there in the first session, but then all of a sudden it starts appearing," Milley recalled.

The New York Times reported on Kushner's testimony about his father-in-law.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.