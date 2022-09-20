Piers Morgan Thinks Prince Harry Still 'Blames' King Charles For The 'Breakup Of His Parents' Marriage'

“I’m told, Sharon, that part of it is an attack on Camilla, who, of course, is his father’s wife who Harry still blames for the breakup of his parents’ marriage. You and I know it was a lot more complicated than that, that Diana was a complicated person; it wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. It wasn’t like one side was perfect and the other side were the devils. I think Harry was too young to understand all that and he still feels that he’s got to settle scores for his mother,” Morgan said on Monday, September 19, while talking about Queen Elizabeth's funeral with Sharon Osbourne, who called the red-headed prince the "black sheep" of the royal family.

“I don’t think his mother would’ve wanted him to do this. His mother never attacked the monarchy. She never did. She had issues with certain parts of her life, but she never attacked the institution," he continued.