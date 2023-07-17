Piers Morgan Rips Apart 'Creepy' President Joe Biden for 'Literally Nibbling' on a 'Frightened Young Girl' in Finland
Piers Morgan ripped apart President Joe Biden after he was caught awkwardly interacting with a little girl in Finland on Thursday, July 13.
“Welcome back to Fox News Tonight. How’s your day going? I only ask because it can’t be going quite as badly as the president of the United States, who was caught nibbling on a frightened young girl during his trip to Finland,” the TV star, 58, said on Friday, July 14.
"How does he keep doing this? Why does he keep doing this? You think he’s Hannibal Lecter or something? It’s creepy, it’s weird, it’s definitely unpresidential, and as Tomi Lahren tweeted earlier today, it looks like he mistook the girl for an ice cream cone. Well, sadly, this isn’t the first time the commander-in-chief has gotten a little creepy and invaded other people’s personal space," he continued.
As the clip played, Morgan couldn't help but comment on the scenario. “What is he doing with that young kid? Literally nibbling her! I hate to even say it because it sounds so weird! He’s the president!” he exclaimed, joking that the child "literally thinks he's gonna eat her."
“The thing is, even if it was his own grandchild, right, you’d still think it was a bit weird. The fact it’s some random person that’s standing there with their kid," he added.
Morgan then criticized the little girl's mother for taking a photo of the whole thing.
“I wouldn’t be getting a phone; I’d be getting the police," he remarked.
As OK! previously reported, Biden, 80, was ripped apart over the weekend after the video went viral.
"Creeeepy Joe strikes again," one user wrote, while another simply stated, "Disgusting behavior."
"Biden is creepy AF," comedian Tim Young tweeted. "Why would anyone put their mouth on another person's child like this? This is peak, disgusting pedo behavior."
Ever since Biden stepped into office, his alarming comments have made headlines.
In October, he was in hot water after he gave a young woman some dating advice while at Irvine Valley College.
"Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30," he said as he placed his hand on her shoulder.
"OK I'll keep that in mind," she replied before Biden repeated the words to another member of the crowd.