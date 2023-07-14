'Disgusting Behavior': President Joe Biden Sparks Backlash After Awkwardly Mouthing at Little Girl's Shoulder

Joe Biden was caught on video playfully mouthing at a toddler's shoulder while greeting embassy staff members in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, July 13.

The little girl could be seen squirming in her mother's arms as the 80-year-old strangely nibbled at her clothing before attempting to kiss her head. Although her parents seemed delighted by the encounter, memorializing the moment by taking pictures on their cell phones, Biden critics on social media were appalled by the POTUS' behavior.