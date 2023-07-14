'Disgusting Behavior': President Joe Biden Sparks Backlash After Awkwardly Mouthing at Little Girl's Shoulder
Joe Biden was caught on video playfully mouthing at a toddler's shoulder while greeting embassy staff members in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, July 13.
The little girl could be seen squirming in her mother's arms as the 80-year-old strangely nibbled at her clothing before attempting to kiss her head. Although her parents seemed delighted by the encounter, memorializing the moment by taking pictures on their cell phones, Biden critics on social media were appalled by the POTUS' behavior.
"CreeeepyJoe strikes again," one user wrote, while another called the interaction "disgusting behavior." A third chimed in, claiming that the "poor kid looks terrified."
"Biden is creepy AF," comedian Tim Young tweeted. "Why would anyone put their mouth on another person's child like this? This is peak, disgusting pedo behavior."
"We live in an awful simulation," another person joked. "It’s the only explanation to any of this madness."
This isn't the first time Biden has been criticized for his interactions with women and minors. He has often been dragged for rubbing shoulders, touching arms, making odd comments to children and in general ignoring the basic rules of personal space.
Last October, he found himself in hot water on social media after giving a young woman who appeared to be a teenager an awkward piece of dating advice during an appearance at Irvine Valley College on Friday, October 15.
While posing for photos, the president placed his hand on her shoulder and told her: "Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30."
She replied, "Okay, I'll keep that in mind," before Biden repeated the words to another member of the crowd.
Earlier that year, the politician also gave the same advice to a classroom full of elementary school children in Philadelphia.
Biden previously addressed this issue in a video shared to Twitter promising that he would be more cognizant about the public's concerns.
"Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying," he said at the time. "Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it."