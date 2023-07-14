OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Struggled to Understand Reporters' Questions at Helsinki Press Conference Because of 'Large Echoey Room,' White House Claims

Jul. 13 2023, Published 8:08 p.m. ET

The White House placed the blame on the choice of venue after President Joe Biden appeared to be having difficulties hearing and kept asking journalists to repeat themselves at a press conference that took place in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, July 13.

Many questions posed at the speaking engagement, whose guests included Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, revolved around the future of Finland after the country made the decision to join NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

"The political volatility of U.S. remains a big worry for our European partners," one reporter began her question to President Biden. "Meanwhile, back in Washington, a bipartisan group of senators has repeatedly failed to pass through Senate a bill that would prevent the U.S. presidents in the future from withdrawing from NATO without Senate approval. What-"

"What?" Biden cut her off. "I'm sorry, I didn't hear the last part of your question."

The 80-year-old POTUS was able to answer her question after she repeated herself, but he had more troubles soon after.

"My question is for Mr. President Biden, or should I just say President Biden? You have repeatedly talked about the Finlandization of NATO becoming the NATOization of Finland-" the journalist started, before being interrupted by Biden.

"Sorry, what nation?" the President asked.

"You have repeatedly talked about the Finlandization of NATO becoming the NATOization of Finland," he repeated. "Based on your long experience, how does that change Finland's place in the world?"

"Well, first of all, the context in which I said that was the gentleman who occupies a seat on the other side of the border in Moscow. I said he wanted the Finlandization of NATO," Biden replied. "I said what is more likely is the NATOization of Finland. That's what — that's the context in which that was said. And what was the second part of your question?"

Following the Q&A session, the White House told a news outlet that President Biden likely had issues hearing the questions due to the conference taking place in a "large echoey room."

