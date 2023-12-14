Pink, 44, Fires Back at Fan Who Claims She 'Got Old': 'What a Blessing to Have Life'
Pink isn't afraid to show off her sassy side!
On Tuesday, December 12, the pop star replied to a fan’s tweet which read, “Pink got old.”
The 44-year-old slammed the online toll, saying, “Yes, although I don’t feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first ‘grateful’ every day. What a blessing to have life, years. To be this strong, to be able.”
“To still p--- off complete strangers just by existing. F--- yeah times 44!” she concluded.
Other users also responded to the rude comment in defense of their favorite musician.
“It’s almost like people age as time goes on?” one person wrote, while a second added, “Pink still sings 95 percent of living people under the f------ table and puts on one of the best live shows in the industry. Keep getting old PINK, you’re still killing the game.”
Another user replied, “And rich. Very, very rich. From working hard and being a decent human. She's also a fantastic mom and a strong role model for women. Cope,” while a fourth raved, “What are you on about? She looks amazing! Even better than when she was my teenage crush, back when. We all age, but she makes it look easy! She is the poster girl for staying in shape and living a positive life.”
A fifth person shamed the commenter, saying, “People get older as time goes on. Just like you’ll get older if you’re fortunate enough. It’s not an insult. It’s a privilege to get older, not everyone has that chance. Do better.”
As OK! previously reported, Pink last made headlines when she showed her support for Britney Spears amid her divorce from Sam Asghari this summer.
While performing at her concert at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich., on August 16, the singer changed her lyrics from "tired of being compared to d--- Britney Spears," to "tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears" in support of the “Toxic” artist.
She then continued to gush over Spears, singing, "She's so pretty. That just ain't me," as the audience erupted and said “aww.”
This came after Pink has been vocal about her love for the ‘00s icon.
"People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," the "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress stated on February 22. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."