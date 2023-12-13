Jamie Lynn Spears Shared Personal Stories About Estranged Sister Britney on Reality TV for This 'Heartbreaking' Reason: Insider

Viewers of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! were stunned that Jamie Lynn Spears continuously shared details about her chaotic family, but the actress had an understandable reason as to why she did so.

"It’s a real insight into Jamie’s thinking around talking about Britney," an insider said after the spinoff I'm A Celebrity...Coming Out aired. "She says that everyone in camp were talking about their families, so [she] thought 'why should I not talk about mine?'"