OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jamie Lynn Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Jamie Lynn Spears Shared Personal Stories About Estranged Sister Britney on Reality TV for This 'Heartbreaking' Reason: Insider

jamie lynn spears shared stories britney heartbreaking reason
Source: @jamielynnspears/instagram;mega
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Viewers of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! were stunned that Jamie Lynn Spears continuously shared details about her chaotic family, but the actress had an understandable reason as to why she did so.

"It’s a real insight into Jamie’s thinking around talking about Britney," an insider said after the spinoff I'm A Celebrity...Coming Out aired. "She says that everyone in camp were talking about their families, so [she] thought 'why should I not talk about mine?'"

Article continues below advertisement
jamie lynn spears
Source: @jamielynnspears/instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears often shared stories about sister Britney Spears on reality TV.

"Jamie Lynn felt like she didn’t want to be the only one not sharing," they added. "It’s a heartbreaking moment that peeks behind the veil of living with fame."

As OK! reported, Jamie Lynn, 32, dished on growing up in Hollywood, how she and Britney often "threw down" and how the "Toxic" singer felt after losing a Grammy to rival Christina Aguilera.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie lynn spears
Source: mega

The siblings were estranged for years.

"Me and [Britney] both have had a very complicated upbringing," Jamie said on the British TV series. "We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways."

"Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever … I’ve been the one person in her life — and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know?" she continued. "I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’”

Article continues below advertisement
jamie lynn spears shared stories britney heartbreaking reason
Source: mega

The girls also have an older brother, Bryan Spears/

Fans thought it was a bit awkward that the Sweet Magnolias star was sharing her sibling's stories since they've been estranged for years.

Plus, Britney, 42, claimed Jamie Lynn actually wasn't there for her during her struggles, insisting the Nickelodeon actress did nothing to help her escape their father's strict 13-year conservatorship over the pop star.

MORE ON:
Jamie Lynn Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it," Britney wrote in her memoir of how her sister allegedly ignored her pleas for help and instead shaded her in her own book, Things I Should Have Said. "She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous."

Article continues below advertisement
spears
Source: mega

Jamie Lynn quit 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here' before the show concluded.

Despite all of the drama, Britney posted an Instagram upload earlier this week in which she congratulated her little sister for competing on Dancing With the Stars.

"I’m so proud of my sister! She did so good on Dancing With the Stars ⭐," Britney wrote before deleting the post hours later.

Article continues below advertisement

A source claimed the women are now back on speaking terms, which can also be said for Britney and their mother, Lynne Spears. However, she's yet to reconcile with dad Jamie Spears, who recently underwent a leg amputation.

The Sun reported on why Jamie Lynn spoke about her family on the reality show.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.