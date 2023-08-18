Pink Supports 'Sweet' Britney Spears With Heartwarming Lyric Change Amid Pop Star's Nasty Split From Sam Asghari: Watch
When Pink said she was "very protective" of Britney Spears, she meant it!
As the Princess of Pop deals with her bitter divorce from Sam Asghari, the "Just Give Me a Reason" crooner made sure to show her support.
While performing at her concert at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday, August 16, the 43-year-old subtly switched the lyrics to her 2001 hit single "Don't Let Me Get Me" in an effort to send love to Spears during her hard time.
The original lyrics to the song read, "tired of being compared to d--- Britney Spears," however, Pink instead sang, "tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears."
As Pink — who is currently on her Summer Carnival Tour — continued to sing "she's so pretty. That just ain't me," the entire audience erupted in a simultaneous "aww."
One concertgoer uploaded a video of the special moment to Instagram, causing numerous reactions to flood the comments section of the post.
"Why is the world so mean Britney is such an amazing person," one person wrote, as another fan added, "love this! People need to give her grace, this poor human can only take so much!"
A third expressed, "aww that’s the kind of support she needs ❤️❤️❤️."
The positive shoutout comes months after Pink shut down years-long rumors that she used to mock Spears, as OK! previously reported.
"People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," the "Try" vocalist explained during an interview back in February.
"I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world," Pink admitted.
While she noted the duo hasn't kept in touch in recent years, the "So What" performer will always only want the best for Spears — who has struggled with mental health issues for decades, something that lead to a 13-year abusive conservatorship she was finally freed from in November 2021.
"I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long," Pink concluded at the time.