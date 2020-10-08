Anne Heche is finally opening up about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, and now she wants to appear on her ex’s show to finally set the record straight — but not if DeGeneres has anything to do with it.

“Anne has kept the secret about what really happened between her and Ellen for 20 years. Now she is ready to tell-all and wants to do it with Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “However, that isn’t going to happen. Ellen and her show have already had way too much drama this year. The last thing they need when everything is returning to normal is having Anne blow it all up.”

Meanwhile, DeGeneres is happily married to Portia de Rossi and has moved on. She has zero interest in talking with the actress again — on camera or off.

“Ellen’s problem is that now Anne wants to talk, she will have a lot of options on where she can do it. If Anne doesn’t do it on Ellen’s show, she can do it on the Today show, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan or even Oprah Winfrey,” the insider dishes. “Anne’s decision to open up couldn’t have come at a worse time for Ellen. It looks like she has just dodged the bullet about her toxic work environment, now Anne can reveal how toxic her home environment is, too.”

The two stars dated from 1997-2000. Despite going their separate ways, the Dancing With the Stars contestant, 51, has no ill will toward the comedian.

“When I met Ellen she was beaming light. There was nothing that could have shone brighter than who she was in the center of that room. I’ll never forget,” she said on the podcast “Irish Goodbye.”

“Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor. I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her,” she added.

However, a few months ago, the Hung alum admitted where she stands with the 62-year-old Finding Dory star.

“I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have,” the 51-year-old actress said in an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine for the September 2020 cover story.

Heche even touched upon the controversy that DeGeneres had been dealing with over the summer, where former staffers came forward and said that it was a “toxic” place to work. “If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault,” Heche said.

“So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey,” she concluded.