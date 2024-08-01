From Donald Trump to John McCain: 10 Politicians Who Have Made Cameos in Major Movies and Television Shows

According to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York director Chris Columbus, Donald Trump "bullied his way into the movie" so they could film inside the Plaza Hotel.

“The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie," the ex-president allegedly said.

Trump denied the claims in a Truth Social post, writing, “Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”