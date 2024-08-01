OK Magazine
From Donald Trump to John McCain: 10 Politicians Who Have Made Cameos in Major Movies and Television Shows

trump familys extramarital affairs
Source: MEGA

These presidents took time from their job to make an appearance in these films and TV shows.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

Al Gore in '30 Rock'

al gore on rock
Source: 30 Rock Official/YouTube

Former Vice President Al Gore appeared twice on 30 Rock: in the Season 2 episode in 2007 and Season 4's "Sun Tea" in 2009.

"If you want to go somewhere quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. We need to go far, quickly," Gore, who played a janitor role, said in the Season 4 episode.

Chris Christie in 'The Michael J. Fox Show'

chris christie on the michael j fox show
Source: MEGA

In 2013, Chris Christie — who was serving as New Jersey governor at the time — made a guest appearance on The Michael J. Fox Show as himself.

Donald Trump in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'

donald trump in home alone lost in new york
Source: MEGA

According to Home Alone 2: Lost in New York director Chris Columbus, Donald Trump "bullied his way into the movie" so they could film inside the Plaza Hotel.

“The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie," the ex-president allegedly said.

Trump denied the claims in a Truth Social post, writing, “Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”

Elizabeth Warren in 'Alpha House'

elizabeth warren on alpha house
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Warren appeared as herself in the Amazon sitcom Alpha House, which also featured other politicians like John McCain, Chuck Schumer and Anthony Weiner.

In the episode she was featured in, Warren signed autographs for her book A Fighting Chance.

Hillary Clinton in 'Broad City'

hillary clinton on broad city
Source: Comedy Central/YouTube

In a 2016 episode of Broad City, Hillary Clinton made a cameo as the characters worked for her campaign in the series.

"It was just such an unbelievable honor to meet her. She's never done a scripted show like this, and it was wild. It was truly wild," said Ilana Glazer.

Joe Biden in 'Parks and Recreation'

joe biden on parks and recreation
Source: Parks and Recreation/YouTube

President Joe Biden appeared on Parks and Recreation as himself in 2012 and 2015. The show highlighted the main character Leslie Knope's fascination with the 46th U.S. President, who recently dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

John Kerry in 'Cheers'

john kerry on cheers
Source: MEGA

In 1992, John Kerry showed up in the Cheers' episode, “Bar Wars VI: This Time It’s for Real.” The then-Massachusetts senator was mistaken for a local anchorman by two men.

John McCain in 'Wedding Crashers'

john mccain in wedding crashers
Source: MEGA

McCain scored more gigs in the industry, also appearing in the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers as a guest at the wedding of John Beckwith (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn).

Patrick Leahy in 'The Dark Knight'

patrick leahy in the dark knight
Source: MEGA

Former Senator Patrick Leahy did not only make a cameo in the Batman movies once — but five times!

His most notable appearance happened in the 2008 film The Dark Knight, during which he confronted Heath Ledger's Joker and told him he was "not intimidated by thugs."

Rudy Giuliani in 'Seinfeld'

rudy giuliani on seinfeld
Source: Seinfeld/YouTube

Rudy Giuliani became part of a Season 5 episode of Seinfeld, appearing on TV to tell people he would take action on yogurt being falsely sold as non-fat.

