Ex-CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow Was a 'Victim' of the Network's 'Disastrous Management': Source
Poppy Harlow shockingly left CNN last month — and a source believes the network is to blame.
While many were surprised to see the news anchor ditch the network on her own accord, it seems to have come down to Harlow's pride and a potential change to her paychecks.
"The TV news business is evolving and they just can’t afford the big anchor salaries any longer," a source recently explained to a news publication. "The future isn’t even in TV anymore — it’s streaming — and they’re dumping all the big-ticket talent."
Harlow had been earning a $3 million salary prior to her departure, however, the insider claimed the 42-year-old was "offered less money and given the opportunity to stay."
"She chose to leave — but she’s a victim of CNN’s disastrous management anyway!" the confidante confessed.
As for why she left, Harlow appeared to grow tired of CNN’s seemingly spiraling downfall after her CNN This Morning show — which she starred in alongside Don Lemon and Kaitlin Collins — ended up being a major flop.
After Lemon was axed from the network and Collins was moved to a primetime spot, Harlow was left to pick up the broken pieces of their news show.
"Poppy is a real pro and was aghast at being a part of that circus," the source spilled.
Plus, being tied to her former co-anchors Lemon and Collins didn’t leave her with the most positive reputation when CEO Mark Thompson joined the network.
"People looked at her as part of the old regime — even though she started at CNN years before," the insider noted. "To be honest, the perception was unfair!"
News broke about Harlow parting ways with CNN after the famed news anchor sent a lengthy email to colleagues explaining her decision.
"Mark, Amy and the CNN management team have been wonderful and have given me the space to make this decision. I am very grateful to them," the American journalist wrote nearly two weeks ago. "CNN gave me the opportunity to travel across this country and around the world — often at the worst of times, but when humanity also shows the best of itself."
"There’s been plenty written about what’s wrong with journalism, and the challenges our industry faces. And it does. But there is also so much right with it," she admitted.
Harlow concluded: "At the heart of everything we do is the pursuit of truth – it is the core of CNN. I remain CNN’s biggest fan and I’ll be watching and cheering you on every day."
