Don Lemon Admits Antidepressants 'Helped' Him 'Get Through' Abrupt CNN Firing
Don Lemon has been through quite the rough patch in his career lately.
Between being fired from CNN in April 2023 to recently having his show axed from X (formerly named Twitter) after just one interview with its new owner, Elon Musk, the television broadcaster's recent job woes admittedly took a toll on his mental health.
Appearing on Tamron Hall's self-titled show on Thursday, March 21, Lemon revealed he was prescribed medication to help cope with his distraught feelings after his longtime gig at CNN was quickly taken away from him following his sexist comments about former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
"I have suffered from depression. I take an antidepressant now," the 58-year-old confessed to Hall, 53. "It helped me get through the summer after… being fired. I do talk therapy now, but my doctor has also done guided therapy with me on drugs."
Most recently, the former CNN host started The Don Lemon Show on X, however, it wasn't long-lived, as Musk kicked him to the curb after appearing on the debut episode of the web-based broadcast for a controversial interview that apparently didn't go as planned.
Despite having his show canceled on X, Lemon insisted "Elon Musk was never his boss" and said he "never worked for Musk" during his chat with Hall, a source spilled to a news publication.
During his talk show appearance, the media personality also addressed a recent report claiming Lemon had a lengthy list of demands he required upon joining X — including an $8 million salary, a Cybertruck, equity and veto power over the sites' news policies and more — however, the Louisiana native insisted this was "not true" and "an obvious distraction."
True or not, Hall seemed to think the demands were fair, as the talk show host joked she'd ask for "a fleet of Teslas" if she was negotiating with Musk, declaring, "closed mouths don’t get fed."
"But here’s the thing, you’re right," Lemon agreed. "When people negotiate all the time — and maybe they’re not used to talent negotiations. I’m not saying that any of that’s true. But people ask for a lot of things. That doesn’t mean you’re going to get it. If you don’t ask, you’re not going to get it."
In addition, an insider revealed the interview lifted Lemon's spirits, revealing he was "crying and happy to see how Tamron rebounded after NBC, and he’s still emotional about everything."
Page Six spoke to a source about Lemon's appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.