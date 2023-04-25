OK Magazine
Poppy Harlow & Kaitlan Collins Wish Former 'CNN This Morning' Costar Don Lemon 'all the Best' After Dramatic Departure From Network

poppy harlow kaitlan collins pp
By:

Apr. 25 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins had nothing but kind things to say about their CNN This Morning co-host Don Lemon on Tuesday, April 25 — just one day after the embattled TV star was cut from the network.

“Good morning, everyone,” Harlow began. “Welcome to CNN This Morning. We’re so glad you’re with us. And we do begin though with news about this show. As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon. In a statement, CNN CEO Chris Licht thanked Don for his contributions over the past 17 years, writing in part, ‘Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.'"

poppy harlow kaitlan collins
"Of course Don was a big part of this show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best," Collins, 31, added.

Harlow then shared a memory about her time with Lemon. “Don was one of my first friends here at CNN,” Harlow, 40, stated. “I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here and I wish him all good things ahead. “We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around the clock to bring you the news every morning and our priority is you, the viewer. We’re grateful you welcome us into your home each morning.”

Collins, who did reportedly did not get along with Lemon, then jumped straight into the program. “This morning we want to keep the focus on the news, where that belongs, so let’s get to it. CNN This Morning starts right now," she said.

poppy harlow kaitlan collins cnn
As OK! previously reported, Lemon was let go from the network on April 24.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he said of the situation via Twitter.

"At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he declared. "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalist in the business, and I wish them all the best."

don lemon
However, CNN refuted Lemon's claims and clapped back. “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” they wrote. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

