Porsha Williams Called Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Her 'Ride or Die' Days Before Shocking Divorce Filing

"My ride or die 🤌🏾🔥 ( And yes he thought he was gone die today 😂) #BeHisPeace ❤️🌹," the Bravo alum wrote alongside a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, February 17, of herself with her estranged spouse on a boat that was modeled like a sports car.

Less than a week later, Williams and Guobadia called it quits. According to sources close to the former pair, the split is an "ongoing matter" but is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" after Guobadia's citizenship status was called into question.