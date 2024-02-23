Porsha Williams Called Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Her 'Ride or Die' Days Before Shocking Divorce Filing
Porsha Williams was all about Simon Guobadia days before filing for divorce.
After The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, ended her romance with the entrepreneur, 59, after 15 months of marriage, a recent post where Williams gushed over Guobadia made headlines.
"My ride or die 🤌🏾🔥 ( And yes he thought he was gone die today 😂) #BeHisPeace ❤️🌹," the Bravo alum wrote alongside a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, February 17, of herself with her estranged spouse on a boat that was modeled like a sports car.
Less than a week later, Williams and Guobadia called it quits. According to sources close to the former pair, the split is an "ongoing matter" but is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" after Guobadia's citizenship status was called into question.
The activist and the producer's romance got off to a controversial start as Guobadia had recently divorced former RHOA "friend of" Falynn Pina — right before getting with Williams.
"Yes, we are crazy in love," the mother-of-one penned besides a loved-up photo of herself and her partner while announcing their May 2021 engagement. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."
"Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most," she continued. "For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them."
The breakup comes as Williams announced her return to the hit Bravo series after her departure in 2021, along with a deal with NBCUniversal to collaborate on numerous projects across their platforms.
"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," the former Dish Nation host announced in a statement. "I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"
"Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership," Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries at NBC, Rachel Smith, said. "Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family."