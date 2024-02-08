OK Magazine
Will Taylor Swift Make It to the Super Bowl? Travis Kelce Seems Unsure Pop Star Will Attend

ok split taylor t
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 8 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Will Taylor Swift skip the Super Bowl?

During a press conference on Wednesday, February 7, just four days before the big game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce alluded that it's still up in the air if his girlfriend will be in Las Vegas.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started publicly dating in September 2023.

When asked if the pop star has given the athlete a “pep talk” ahead of the match against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Kelce seemed unsure if the blonde beauty would be there to support him.

“She’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything, but the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it,” the 34-year-old told TMZ.

Doubts over whether Swift will be at the game likely stem from the fact that she's been performing in Tokyo, Japan, this week as part of her international leg of the Eras Tour. Many fans have speculated she'll have enough time to fly back for the event amid her professional responsibilities if there are no delays.

As OK! previously reported, ever since the Chiefs won the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens last month, rumors have swirled about the “Cruel Summer” singer’s presence at the event — and what may go down if she is there.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has been spotted at many of Travis Kelce's football games.

In fact, some have even speculated Kelce may propose to Swift if the Kansas City team brings home another Super Bowl win.

Amid the engagement gossip, Kelce was asked if he was planning to pop the question.

“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” the reporter queried, to which the NFL star replied, “I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Kelce answered many other questions about the iconic superstar, especially in reference to the two Grammys she won on Sunday, February 4.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Rumors have swirled Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may get engaged soon.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” the athlete stated, noting, “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too."

In addition to the trophies, she also announced she will be releasing her brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

travis kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce will be playing in the 2024 Super Bowl.

When asked about the new project, Kelce revealed he has gotten a glimpse of the highly anticipated TS11.

"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," he said of the project.

Source: OK!

He also gushed over how Swift has inspired so many new people to become interested in the sport he loves so much.

“Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life, and it’s been fun to gather the Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom and open them to the football world and sports world, and it’s been cool to just experience that," he said.

