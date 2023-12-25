'Twin Love' Stars Luv and Kush Chandani Are Dedicated to 'Pushing the Boundaries' for Indian Americans in Entertainment

"We're both very involved with each other's personal lives," Luv exclusively tells OK!. "We live together, we work together, so in terms of finding a partner, the other twin has to approve."

Aside from looking for a mate, the siblings founded the R&B group THEMXXNLIGHT, making it their mission to bring something unique to the industry.

"I think we had a chance to do this together as twins and also a chance to represent the Indian and South Asian culture because it's extremely rare to see Indian males on a show like this," Kush notes.