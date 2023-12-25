'Twin Love' Stars Luv and Kush Chandani Are Dedicated to 'Pushing the Boundaries' for Indian Americans in Entertainment
Luv and Kush Chandani are celebrating their Indian roots and shifting what it means to be the love interest in a dating competition. The brothers recently starred in the Amazon Prime series Twin Love, where they were enthusiastic about showcasing their identity on reality TV.
"We're both very involved with each other's personal lives," Luv exclusively tells OK!. "We live together, we work together, so in terms of finding a partner, the other twin has to approve."
Aside from looking for a mate, the siblings founded the R&B group THEMXXNLIGHT, making it their mission to bring something unique to the industry.
"I think we had a chance to do this together as twins and also a chance to represent the Indian and South Asian culture because it's extremely rare to see Indian males on a show like this," Kush notes.
With THEMXXNLIGHT exploring their customs on camera, they admitted that joining the Twin Love cast didn't come without its challenges.
"It was a very difficult decision to be honest because of our culture," Kush reveals. "Before we went on the show there was a three-month decision process with our parents."
"We were told it was an identical twins show, and it's going to be on a major streaming network," he continues. "It being a dating show almost prevented us from being on it because our parents were like, 'This is going to be bad for your real estate clients and the Indian families that we know in the Bay Area.'"
Since the duo started working in showbiz, they're aware of the responsibility they have as minorities with a growing platform.
"This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we do want to show the world that we have spent our whole lives pushing the boundaries for our community in music and other industries that we're in," Luv says.
"I think we had a deeper level of goals that we wanted to get out of this," Kush adds. "If you dissect our words, everything was about our South Asian culture, real estate business, music and passion."
"We had to be very careful what we talked about and to represent our community," Kush stresses.
Outside of their appearance on the Amazon Prime original series, THEMXXNLIGHT often collaborates with artists such as Wiz Khalifa, and their creativity is often influenced by Bollywood and the West Coast to curate their signature sound.
"When we started making music, we got inspired by The Weeknd," Kush shares. "All of these Toronto-based artists inspired us to create music, and of course, our Indian background, like Bollywood music, which we listened to growing up."