Mary Trump Suggests Networks Had to Make Concessions to Get Donald Trump on Air Prior to 'Train Wreck' 'Meet the Press' Interview

Niece and vocal critic of Donald Trump Mary Trump recently addressed his controversial Meet the Press interview with Kristen Welker, which aired on Sunday, September 17.

While sharing her strong opinion of the television event to her substack audience, the 58-year-old suggested that both NBC News, who aired Meet the Press, and CNN, who did a town hall with Trump earlier this year, had to make concessions with the former president to get him on their network.