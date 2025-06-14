Shaquille O'Neal's Netflix Series 'Power Moves': Trailer, Premiere Date and More

Shaquille O'Neal is taking everything to the hoop and showing off his high-stakes maneuvers off the court on Power Moves.

The new Netflix show features O'Neal and Allen Iverson, stepping into roles as president and vice president of Reebok Basketball and "swapping the basketball court for the boardroom to revive Reebok's legacy."

The 53-year-old former professional basketball player said, "Power Moves isn't just about sneakers or titles. It's about showing the work behind building something meaningful. This series shows the strategy, setbacks, and wins of what it really takes to lead a brand you love. Reebok gave me my start, and now I get to help write its next chapter."

Meanwhile, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said Power Moves "lets the world experience" the major change happening at the company.

He added, "This isn't just a comeback, it's a cultural movement, fueled by purpose, passion, and the kind of leadership that inspires real change. Jersey Legends saw that spark and knew this was the moment to capture. What Shaq, Allen, and our team are building is electric, and this series brings viewers inside the heart of it, as it happens."

Deadline also quoted O'Neal's longtime business partner EP Smeeton, who declared Power Moves "pulls back the curtain and shows the heart, the chaos, and the creativity behind this comeback. It's not just about basketball or business, it's about Shaquille and Allen doing it their way."