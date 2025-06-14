or
Article continues below advertisement
Shaquille O'Neal's Netflix Series 'Power Moves': Trailer, Premiere Date and More

Source: NETFLIX/YouTube

'Power Moves' follows Shaquille O'Neal as he teams up with his longtime collaborator Allen Iverson to revive Reebok's basketball business.

By:

June 14 2025, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

What Is 'Power Moves With Shaquille O'Neal' About?

Source: NETFLIX/YouTube

Reebok signed Shaquille O'Neal in 1992 ahead of his rookie NBA season.

Shaquille O'Neal is taking everything to the hoop and showing off his high-stakes maneuvers off the court on Power Moves.

The new Netflix show features O'Neal and Allen Iverson, stepping into roles as president and vice president of Reebok Basketball and "swapping the basketball court for the boardroom to revive Reebok's legacy."

The 53-year-old former professional basketball player said, "Power Moves isn't just about sneakers or titles. It's about showing the work behind building something meaningful. This series shows the strategy, setbacks, and wins of what it really takes to lead a brand you love. Reebok gave me my start, and now I get to help write its next chapter."

Meanwhile, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said Power Moves "lets the world experience" the major change happening at the company.

He added, "This isn't just a comeback, it's a cultural movement, fueled by purpose, passion, and the kind of leadership that inspires real change. Jersey Legends saw that spark and knew this was the moment to capture. What Shaq, Allen, and our team are building is electric, and this series brings viewers inside the heart of it, as it happens."

Deadline also quoted O'Neal's longtime business partner EP Smeeton, who declared Power Moves "pulls back the curtain and shows the heart, the chaos, and the creativity behind this comeback. It's not just about basketball or business, it's about Shaquille and Allen doing it their way."

Is There a Trailer for 'Power Moves With Shaquille O'Neal'?

Source: NETFLIX/YouTube

Netflix shared the official trailer less than a month before the series premiered.

In May, Netflix dropped the nearly two-minute official trailer for Power Moves on YouTube, showing O'Neal's journey to revive Reebok Basketball.

The official trailer's description read, "Reebok was Shaquille O'Neal first sponsor and now we will follow him as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball to try and revive this struggling brand and restore it to its former glory. Along with Allen Iverson as VP, we will follow Shaq and team hustling to pull it off at the Reebok HQ in Boston."

The sneak peek also showed O'Neal declaring he does not like having his name "associated with failure."

Who Is Behind 'Power Moves With Shaquille O'Neal'?

Source: NETFLIX/YouTube

Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson appear on 'Power Moves.'

O'Neal executive produced Power Moves alongside Eli Holzman, Mike Parris, Jamie Renberg, Aaron Saidman and Colin Smeeton. Meanwhile, Ian Gelfand serves as the showrunner.

How Many Episodes Does Netflix's 'Power Moves With Shaquille O'Neal' Have?

Source: NETFLIX/YouTube

Netflix tagged the show as 'relaxing.'

Power Moves With Shaquille O'Neal has a total of six episodes, with the titles as follows: "Unfinished Business" (Episode 1), "The Pivot" (Episode 2), "The Future is Female" (Episode 3), "Forge Your Own Path" (Episode 4), "The Iverson Effect" (Episode 5) and "Back in the Game" (Episode 6).

When Did 'Power Moves With Shaquille O'Neal' Premiere?

Source: NETFLIX/YouTube

'Power Moves With Shaquille O'Neal' is currently streaming on Netflix.

The six-episode documentary series premiered on Netflix on June 4 and is currently available to stream on the platform.

