Ready For Labor? Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cooks Thanksgiving Meal With Legs Spread Open On Kitchen Counter
Chrissy Teigen is ready for labor!
The 36-year-old posed pretty for her Instagram Story as she had her legs spread wide across the kitchen counter while she cooked a delicious Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24.
The mother-of-two wore an elegant ivory maternity dress as she cooked up all of the holiday’s classic foods.
In a series of Instagram photos shared on Friday, November 25, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, appeared to enjoy the heartwarming holiday alongside their two children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.
PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN'S DAUGHTER LUNA ADORABLY KISSES HER BARE BABY BUMP — PHOTO
Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to share their overwhelming support for Teigen and her adorable sidekicks.
“You look ready to pop xxx,” one supporter joked of the model’s growing belly and labor-ready pose, while another added, “You are absolutely glowing. 😍 Gorgeous family!”
PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN STRIPS DOWN TO PUT BARE BABY BUMP ON DISPLAY: 'EXCITED TO MEET YOU'
Teigen and her hubby's little ones are growing more and more eager to meet their sibling as the soon-to-be mother-of-three shared highlights of Luna and Miles gushing over the baby in their mommy's belly on Sunday, November 20.
"[Luna and Miles knew] that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," she revealed in an interview, adding, "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy for them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."
The entire family seems to be holding out strong and remains excited for their rainbow baby following the devastating pregnancy loss of their third baby, Jack, due to a partial placenta abruption.
Just a few days prior to discussing her children's excitement about the arrival of their new sibling, Teigen opened up about the "life-saving abortion" she had to endure after "it became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."
The cookbook author continues to provide frequent photo updates of her sweet baby bump as time nears closer and closer to her due date early next year.