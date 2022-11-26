Ready For Labor? Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cooks Thanksgiving Meal With Legs Spread Open On Kitchen Counter

The mother-of-two wore an elegant ivory maternity dress as she cooked up all of the holiday’s classic foods.

In a series of Instagram photos shared on Friday, November 25, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, appeared to enjoy the heartwarming holiday alongside their two children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN'S DAUGHTER LUNA ADORABLY KISSES HER BARE BABY BUMP — PHOTO

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to share their overwhelming support for Teigen and her adorable sidekicks.