Pregnant Jenna Dewan Strips Down to Show Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Filming 'The Rookie': Photos
Jenna Dewan is taking all of the pictures during her third pregnancy.
The actress recently shared a slew of Instagram snaps to show off her growing baby bump and reveal she's still filming for a TV show while expecting her third child.
"Bring your bump to work edition," the brunette beauty, 43, captioned her post, which showed her wearing various outfits in a dressing room.
Regardless of what kind of clothing she was wearing, Dewan made sure to display her bare belly in most of the photos. In one slide of the upload, she wore only a bra and underwear as she flaunted her pregnant figure from different angles.
Since the star is in the middle of filming The Rookie, several fans in the comments section questioned whether her character on the series would also be pregnant, but she previously shared that editing will make sure to conceal the pregnancy so it doesn't affect the storyline.
As OK! reported, this will be the second child for the Step Up star and fiancé Steve Kazee, and she also shares a daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
Since this will be her last child, Dewan has decided not to find out the gender before giving birth, as she's trying to soak up every minute of the pregnancy.
"You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness," she shared with Romper. "I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."
"I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now," added the dancer.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kazee, 48 — with whom she shares son Callum — is equally as passionate about being a father.
"He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really ... he’s just incredible," the mom-of-two gushed. "It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again."
Dewan is also looking forward to finding out how her son, who turns 4 in March, will interact with his new little sibling.
"[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing," she recalled. "I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way.'"