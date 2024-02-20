Pregnant Jenna Dewan Strips Down to Show Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Filming 'The Rookie': Photos

Since this will be her last child, Dewan has decided not to find out the gender before giving birth, as she's trying to soak up every minute of the pregnancy.

"You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness," she shared with Romper. "I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days."

"I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now," added the dancer.