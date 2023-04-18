Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Prepares To Welcome Her Third Child
Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a rare pregnancy update ahead of the birth of her third child.
The 19 Kids And Counting star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 16, to share a photo of her growing baby bump while posing with a group of friends.
Joy— who is 34 weeks along — cradled her bump while wearing a light green dress, smiling from ear-to-ear and holding a canister of tea during the all girls get-together.
The former reality star was also joined by brother Jeremiah Duggar's wife, Hannah Duggar, for the outdoor event, along with many family friends.
In a recent YouTube video shared to her channel, Joy revealed she and her husband, Austin Forsyth — who share 2-year-old daughter Evelyn and son Gideon, 4 — are expecting a son in the coming weeks. "Baby is measuring right on 33 weeks. The doctor was like – he said that it could just be the baby's position at this point," she said in the video.
"At this point, baby's moving a lot so the belly measurement is not completely accurate. Anyway, everything is going good," the Counting On star explained. "Everything looked good: blood pressure, my vitals, everything, so I'm pretty excited."
"I thought after this appointment I was going to go to every week but it’s not until after a two-week break and then I will go to every-week appointments," she continued. "And then next appointment we should be able to schedule my induction date and kind of get an idea of what we’re gonna plan for."
"I’m so excited," the former TLC star gushed over her impending arrival. "I cannot believe we’re two weeks away from knowing the date and then from there, we’ll only be three weeks away from having the baby. It's getting real, and it’s getting close."
Despite going through two previous pregnancies, Joy admitted she's bit a bit anxious about welcoming her third. "I’m not really nervous about having another baby but like I guess all of the unknowns of the what-ifs and whatever I think if I think about it too long then it’s like, 'OK, well, what if this, what if that.' So I just have to give it to the Lord and trust that everything’s gonna be ok."