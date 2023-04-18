Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Prepares To Welcome Her Third Child

"I thought after this appointment I was going to go to every week but it’s not until after a two-week break and then I will go to every-week appointments," she continued. "And then next appointment we should be able to schedule my induction date and kind of get an idea of what we’re gonna plan for."

"I’m so excited," the former TLC star gushed over her impending arrival. "I cannot believe we’re two weeks away from knowing the date and then from there, we’ll only be three weeks away from having the baby. It's getting real, and it’s getting close."