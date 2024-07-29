Pregnant Lea Michele Suffered Multiple Miscarriages and Was Diagnosed With Endometriosis Before Conceiving Baby No. 2
Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich are over the moon to be expecting their second child together, but the actress' pregnancy journey this time around was much tougher than she imagined.
While on Katherine Schwarzenegger's "BDA Baby" podcast, the Glee alum revealed she was "shocked" when she "had two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies."
"I had never had a miscarriage before. … The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, 'Wait a second. Something is wrong,'" she explained.
Michele, 37, pressed pause on the idea of a second child and focused on work, but eventually, she and Reich decided to start trying again.
"It wasn’t until a little bit later" that she endured another miscarriage, sharing, "I was working at the time. It was super challenging to … process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful."
The brunette beauty — who shares son Ever, 3, with her husband — went to see a doctor, who diagnosed her with endometriosis. Michele then underwent surgery and took several medications to help the issue, and this past March, she announced she was pregnant with her second child, a baby girl.
In a separate interview, the TV star explained how this pregnancy is "incredibly different" than the first since that one occurred during the pandemic.
"We were in California ... so it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity," she recalled to People. "And now, it's New York, it's the busy streets. I'm working, I'm a mom, and it's very different."
"None of my friends saw me pregnant, ever. You know, my best friend, Jonathan [Groff], never saw me pregnant. He wasn't with me, and my dad was in New York, he was on the East Coast [during] the pandemic," Michele said. "So to be able to have this experience and share this time with my friends and family has been really wonderful, and not something that I got to do before."
"I think a lot of this experience, it has felt very new to me, because I've been in a lot of new scenarios and new environments pregnant," said the Funny Girl alum.
This time around, she's looking forward to seeing her son interact with his new sibling.
"He's really excited. He's so sweet, just rubbing my belly and talking to the baby," she gushed. "I think he's going to be a really, really great big brother."