Shocker: Lea Michele Refuses To Take Blame For 'Glee' Bullying Scandal, Blames 'Privileged Position' For Being 'Perceived As Insensitive'
Lea Michele's Glee days may be long gone, but the accusations of exhibiting rude and snobby behavior towards costars have followed her around as she tries to make a name on Broadway as the lead star in Funny Girl.
In a new interview, the actress revisited the scandal, which broke in 2020, and explained how she handled the fallout while attempting to move forward.
"I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect," she told Interview. "I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back."
"At the end of the day, what matters the most is how you make people feel. And you have to put aside your feelings," continued the mom-of-one. "The conversations that I’ve had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me."
Michele, 36, concluded her statement by insisting she's not going to "blame anything on the things that I’ve been through in my life. But you also can’t ignore those experiences or deny them. They are a part of the patchwork of my life."
These days, the brunette beauty is eager to embrace the "opportunity to introduce people to who I am now."
The crooner didn't identify anyone by name when it came to issuing apologies, but former costars Chris Colfer, Heather Morris and Samantha Ware all admitted they didn't enjoy working with her on the hit series.
- 'Extremely Immature': Lea Michele Accused Of Moving Sadie Sink Out Of The Way During Appearance On 'The Tonight Show' — Watch
- Lea Michele's Followers Spell Out TikTok Comments In Emojis Following Rumors 'Glee' Actress Is Illiterate
- FEUD RAGES: 'Glee' Star Chris Colfer Refuses To See Lea Michele In 'Funny Girl', Claims 'My Day Suddenly Just Got So Full'
The latter recounted particularly shocking accusations at Michele via Twitter, claiming she made her life a "living hell" on set.
"I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's**t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood," Ware added in the tweet.
At the time, the Emmy nominee responded with a head-scratching apology.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"While I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that's not really the point," she stated. "What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people."
Michele continued, "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused."