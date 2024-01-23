'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Alaska Claims Lea Michele 'Wouldn't Even Acknowledge' Her at 2017 Grammys
RuPaul's Drag Race star Alaska has quite the alleged story about Lea Michele.
During a recent episode of the reality star's "Race Chaser" podcast, Alaska opened up about attending big Hollywood events and how uncomfortable some celebrities can be around drag performers — and she called out one former Glee star in particular.
"I've been to a few mainstream awards show in drag. I went to the Grammys one year, because [fellow All Stars 2 contestant] Katya and I were invited," the "Poundcake" artist explained of the 2017 ceremony.
"Celebrities are mortified of drag queens because we represent the sort of facade. We pull the curtain back of the facade of what Hollywood is. We make fun of it," the star shared. "We're aware that this is fake because we take this off at night and become a different person. But, mostly, everyone there is [thinking], 'This is real, this is reality and you must believe that or else all of this will crumble.'"
"People wouldn't look us in the eye. Like, Lea Michele looked through us, wouldn't even acknowledge that we exist," Alaska claimed.
"Kris Jenner was there just looking so mad at her life that it had come to this," she added. "She was hosting the E! carpet, and just looked so miserable. But, celebrities, at least back then, were mortified of drag."
This was far from the first time Michele was said to have exhibited less than stellar behavior. After some of her former Glee costars accused her of bullying them while working on the Fox series, the Funny Girl actress did her best to defend herself from the shocking allegations.
"I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect," she explained in a 2023 interview. "I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back."
In a separate interview, Michele even went as far as to attribute the stories about her supposed bad behavior — and the insane rumors she can't read — on being a female in the industry. "I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day," the Spring Awakening alum said in a 2022 interview.
"And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case," Michele added of the situation.