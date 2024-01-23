'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Alaska Claims Lea Michele 'Wouldn't Even Acknowledge' Her at 2017 Grammys

"I've been to a few mainstream awards show in drag. I went to the Grammys one year, because [fellow All Stars 2 contestant] Katya and I were invited," the "Poundcake" artist explained of the 2017 ceremony.

"Celebrities are mortified of drag queens because we represent the sort of facade. We pull the curtain back of the facade of what Hollywood is. We make fun of it," the star shared. "We're aware that this is fake because we take this off at night and become a different person. But, mostly, everyone there is [thinking], 'This is real, this is reality and you must believe that or else all of this will crumble.'"