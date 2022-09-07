OK Magazine
Meghan McCain Trolls Olivia Wilde For Being A 'Superficial Feminist'

olivia pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 7 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Meghan McCain isn't interested in celebrating Olivia Wilde or Don't Worry Darling. In her column, the former talk show host didn't censor her thoughts surrounding the director, calling her recent behavior on and off the movie set "hypocritical."

meghan
Source: mega

The television personality began her piece by highlighting the endless string of drama surrounding the flick, writing, "Feuding cast members! Passive aggressive slights! Leaked videos, abject rudeness, one of the most disastrous movie premieres in recent memory at the glamorous Venice film festival and hot young actors."

There was a ton of controversy before the premiere as well: originally, Shia LaBeouf nabbed a role in the flick, but after ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs accused him of sexual assault, it was announced he would be removed from the movie. He was then replaced with Wilde's current beau, Harry Styles.

olivia cast
Source: mega
Wilde stated of the situation, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

However, it was then revealed that LaBeouf quit on his own accord, and someone also leaked a video that showed Wilde asking for him to come back.

Needless to say, Wilde's polar opposite behaviors rattled McCain.

"You'll find images of her wearing T-shirts that proudly declare her 'Girl boss feminism.' But when push came to shove, it appears that uber-feminist Olivia Wilde wasn't the righteous activist that she portrayed," the mom-of-two explained. "Wilde was outed as a fake, just like most of the other wealthy, white women who despise conservatives, who have recently jumped on the feminist bandwagon."

meghan
Source: mega

"The feminist movement eating itself has been a source of fascination of mine for years, as some of the loudest voices in the cause have turned out to be the biggest hypocrites," she concluded before ending with the quip, "Maybe you should be worried… darling.

Source: OK!

McCain's critique was written for the Daily Mail.

