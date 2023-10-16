Ivanka Trump Celebrates Tiffany and Lara Trump's Birthdays Without Kimberly Guilfoyle: Photos
Family feud brewing? Ivanka Trump celebrated Tiffany and Lara Trump's birthdays but Kimberly Guilfoyle was nowhere in sight.
"Double the joy, double the love! Celebrating two special birthday ladies this week @tiffanytrump @laraleatrump," the 41-year-old posted two photos with Tiffany, 30, and Lara, 41, who is married Eric Trump.
Of course, people loved to see the three beauties together. One person wrote, "Happy birthday to your sisters and early happy birthday to you, Ivanka. 💖💖💖," while another said, "Love the female solidarity, always."
A third person added, "Love [that] you share these moments❤️."
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, apparently isn't a huge fan of Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée.
“Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source revealed.
Apparently, things went sour at Tiffany's wedding in November 2022. “Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” the source said of the party, where all the other women wore pastels. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."
Ivanka then cropped Guilfoyle, 54, out of her photo when she posted on social media. “Once people online noticed, Ivanka reposted the image with Kimberly in it, but the damage was done," the insider dished.
The mom-of-three seems to have a soft spot still for Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. “She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa,” the source insisted. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”
Earlier this year, Ivanka posted a photo of herself on her Miami balcony wearing a white crop top dress, writing, "Bringing the heat for Game 3!🏀🤍⚡️❤️🔥🔥🌴#WhiteHotPlayoffs #WhiteHotHeat @MiamiHeat #Playoffs."
Though Ivanka isn't a fan of Guilfoyle, the latter commented on the post.
"Gorgeous! ❤️🔥" commented the former lawyer.
Additionally, since Ivanka decided to step away from the political world and not be involved with her father's campaign, her family isn't too happy with her decision. "The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps," another insider said.
It seems like focusing on her loved ones was the right decision.
“Ivanka’s had so many different roles, as a colleague to her father in the private sector, as an assistant in the White House — but the most important role is as his daughter and that’s not changing," another insider said. “It’s a personal decision to prioritize joy right now."