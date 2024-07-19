'Ouch': Donald Trump Brushes Off Daughter Tiffany When She Tries to Kiss Him on the Cheek at Republican National Convention
Did Donald Trump just diss his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump?
In a new clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, from the 2024 Republican National Convention, the 78-year-old didn't seem to care about his daughter when she was seen exiting the stage at the event. Tiffany, 30, went to kiss him on the cheek, but he brushed her off.
"Tiffany: Hi, daddy! Trump: Who are you?" the user captioned the clip.
Of course, people thought the interaction was hilarious, as he frequently gushes over eldest daughter Ivanka Trump.
One person wrote, "Did he said 'not now'? What a POS narcissist," while another said, "Not the favorite."
A third person added, "Ouch, yikes. Felt it for Tiffany."
"she not as pretty to him as ivanka," a fourth person joked.
Donald was joined by his family at the event, including his wife, Melania, and children Ivanka, Eric, Donald Trump Jr., but Barron was nowhere to be found.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka, 42, has been keeping a low profile since she decided to step away from the political world.
"She is very happy, living her best life," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."
"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the source explained. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."
Ivanka — who shares kids Arabella, Joseph and Theodore with husband Jared Kushner — "wants to be normal" and continue "to think about nothing but her family, and what they're doing, and she wants to enjoy her life."
According to the insider, "she's never going to be in politics again."
"It's a hard position for her," the source noted. "She doesn't agree with everything [Donald Trump] says, but she doesn't want to publicly disagree with him, so she just wants to stay out of it at this stage."