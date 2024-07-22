OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Revealed: Donald and Ivanka Trump Donated Thousands of Dollars to Kamala Harris' Campaign From 2011 to 2014

Split photo of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Ivanka Trump.
Source: MEGA

The Trump family has a history of donating money to Democrat and Republican politicians.

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump bragged about shelling out big bucks to many of the politicians that he was running against during his 2016 election campaign.

It's since been revealed he was telling the truth — and he even donated to Kamala Harris' campaign.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kamala Harris in navy blue outfit.
Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris was endorsed by Joe Biden to be the Democratic candidate.

“These politicians, they’re so bad,” he said at the time. "You know, it’s interesting. I was looking at the ones I’m running against. I’ve contributed to most of them — can you believe it?"

"And one of them said, 'No, I don’t think you’ve contributed to me.' They found out I did. I contribute to everybody," he continued. "I’ve given to Democrats. I’ve given to Hillary. I’ve given to everybody, because that was my job."

"I’ve got to give to them. because when I want something I get it," he added. "When I call, they kiss my a--. It’s true."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump walking out of court.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump donated $6,000 to Kamala Harris' campaign between 2011 and 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

According to fact-checking reports, the embattled ex-prez did donate $6,000 to Harris' campaign between 2011 and 2013 — 5,000 was donated in 2011 when she first ran for attorney general and he donated another $1,000 in 2013 during her reelection campaign.

His daughter Ivanka also donated $2,000 to Harris in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ivanka Trump walking out of court.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump donated $2,000 to Kamala Harris' campaign in 2014.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

This comes one day after current President Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Harris to take his place on the ballot.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he said in a Sunday, July 21, statement.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of President Joe Biden at podium.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election on July 21.

Article continues below advertisement

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," he continued. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

USA Today fact-checked the Trump family's donations.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.