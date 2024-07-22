Revealed: Donald and Ivanka Trump Donated Thousands of Dollars to Kamala Harris' Campaign From 2011 to 2014
Donald Trump bragged about shelling out big bucks to many of the politicians that he was running against during his 2016 election campaign.
It's since been revealed he was telling the truth — and he even donated to Kamala Harris' campaign.
“These politicians, they’re so bad,” he said at the time. "You know, it’s interesting. I was looking at the ones I’m running against. I’ve contributed to most of them — can you believe it?"
"And one of them said, 'No, I don’t think you’ve contributed to me.' They found out I did. I contribute to everybody," he continued. "I’ve given to Democrats. I’ve given to Hillary. I’ve given to everybody, because that was my job."
"I’ve got to give to them. because when I want something I get it," he added. "When I call, they kiss my a--. It’s true."
According to fact-checking reports, the embattled ex-prez did donate $6,000 to Harris' campaign between 2011 and 2013 — 5,000 was donated in 2011 when she first ran for attorney general and he donated another $1,000 in 2013 during her reelection campaign.
His daughter Ivanka also donated $2,000 to Harris in 2014.
This comes one day after current President Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Harris to take his place on the ballot.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he said in a Sunday, July 21, statement.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," he continued. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
USA Today fact-checked the Trump family's donations.