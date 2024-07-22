Revealed: Donald and Ivanka Trump Donated Thousands of Dollars to Kamala Harris' Campaign From 2011 to 2014

“These politicians, they’re so bad,” he said at the time. "You know, it’s interesting. I was looking at the ones I’m running against. I’ve contributed to most of them — can you believe it?"

"And one of them said, 'No, I don’t think you’ve contributed to me.' They found out I did. I contribute to everybody," he continued. "I’ve given to Democrats. I’ve given to Hillary. I’ve given to everybody, because that was my job."

"I’ve got to give to them. because when I want something I get it," he added. "When I call, they kiss my a--. It’s true."