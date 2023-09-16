Hypocrite? Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden 'Cognitively Impaired' While Making Repeated Gaffes in Latest Speech

"We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war," Trump began about Biden.

"Just think of it. We would be in World War 2 very quickly if we're going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war. There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country," he continued.