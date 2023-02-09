'Anyone Who Doubts Me, Contact My Office': President Joe Biden Fires Back At Hecklers During State Of The Union Speech

Biden has been known to talk back and put someone in their place. As OK! previously reported, when he was getting grilled about the classified documents found in his Delaware home, he seemingly got angry about the conversation.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden responded to reporters. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

The president said he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said.