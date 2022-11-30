Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her 'Magical' Christmas Lights After Her Divorce From Kanye West Is Settled

In the past few months, the "Stronger" singer has acted out — he went on a antisemitic rant via Twitter and met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where they dined with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. As a result, Kardashian feels weird about the whole situation.

“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider explained of the drama.

“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source continued. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”