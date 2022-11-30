Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her 'Magical' Christmas Lights After Her Divorce From Kanye West Is Settled
Finding peace! Kim Kardashian couldn't help but gush over the holiday season — just hours after it was revealed that she and Kanye West settled their nasty divorce.
"I am walking into my bedroom and look at how magical. In my bathroom, I always have plants out there. There's a whole balcony, you can shower out there. Now this is all I see and it's so beautiful," she said while showing her fans the gorgeous Christmas trees, which were lit up, outside her home via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 29.
The 42-year-old also seemed to distract herself by making a yummy dinner. "Made these vegan tostadas tonight @beyondmeat," she captioned a photo of the food.
As OK! previously reported, the reality star and her ex settled their divorce after going back and forth for two years. Now, both the rapper, 45, and Kardashian will have "equal access" to their four children: North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.
Additionally, the rapper, 45, will have to pay the reality star, 42, $200,000 a month in child support — and he's responsible for 50 percent of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition. West also must pay for 50 percent of their children's security expenses.
In the past few months, the "Stronger" singer has acted out — he went on a antisemitic rant via Twitter and met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where they dined with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. As a result, Kardashian feels weird about the whole situation.
“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider explained of the drama.
“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source continued. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”
However, it seems like the Skims founder is ready to move on once and for all.
"Let go of everything that doesn’t support the next version of yourself and your life," the mogul shared on her Instagram Story recently.