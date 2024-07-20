OK Magazine
'So Gross!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Ridiculed for Lifting Up Her Dress in Shocking Moment at Republican National Convention

Composite photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA/@ARTCANDEE/X
By:

Jul. 20 2024, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Embarrassing!

On Friday, June 19, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, was bashed after a clip of her pulling down her short red dress at the Republican National Convention went viral.

Source: @ARTCANDEE/X

In the footage, the camera focuses on Donald Trump’s face as the fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. pulls up her garment in the crotch area.

“What is Kimberly Guilfoyle doing in this video?” the user captioned the video, to which one person slammed, “Dealing with disease of the week?”

“I dunno but was she shaking hands with everyone afterwards,” another individual pointed out, as a third stated, “So gross.”

One more troll said, “I don't know but it looks painful.”

kimberly guilfoyle ridiculed lifting up dress shocking rnc
Source: @ARTCANDEE/X

Kimberly Guilfoyle was spotted pulling at her dress at the Republican National Convention.

Others defended the former wife of Gavin Newsom by dissing the user who posted the awkward moment.

“Creepy thing to focus on,” someone wrote, while another asked, “Why are you trying to look at her? who-Ha?”

As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle has been very supportive of her soon-to-be spouse, as she frequently is spotted alongside the Trump family at political events.

After the ex-commander-in-chief survived an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally on July 13, Guilfoyle shared a message to Instagram after the harrowing incident.

kimberly guilfoyle ridiculed lifting up dress shocking rnc
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle
“’No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment, You shall condemn.’ We love you @realDonaldTrump,” she penned after the shocking turn of events.

During the attempt on Donald Sr.’s life, he was hit in the ear by a bullet. However, he did not sustain any other injuries.

kimberly guilfoyle ridiculed lifting up dress shocking rnc
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was previously married to the Governor of California Gavin Newsom.

Despite the brunette beauty being close to the former president, he recently made a gaffe at his Florida rally on July 9, when he didn't remember his son and Guilfoyle have yet to tie the knot.

"He works so hard, so smart. A great wife, a great wife, as does Don,” Don Sr. said in a viral clip, which was captioned, "A confused Trump says his unmarried son has 'a great wife.'"

Source: OK!

In response, one troll joked, "Has he even met his kids?" while another stated, "He's unmarried bro."

A third person noted, "Cringe. Especially when that son was there. You’d think they’d pull old pops off the stage and out of the race to prevent him from embarrassing himself-but alas, the grifting won’t grift by itself," while a fourth added, "The man needs to be cared for in a home, not up on stage being ridiculed for his very obvious age-related disabilities. It’s a shame the way we treat our elderly people."

