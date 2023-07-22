President Joe Biden Claimed He'd Be 'Dead and Gone' by the Year 2020 in Resurfaced Video

During his speech he discussed the importance of the Supreme Court, saying that the young law students "will affect what happens in this country long after Senator Biden is gone, long after President Bush is gone, long after President Reagan's administrations are forgotten."

"If Justice [David] Souter lives, God willing, as long as the average age of the court now, he'll be making landmark decisions in the year 2020. I’ll be dead and gone in all probability," Biden added.