Joe Rogan Declares Democratic Party Has 'No Solution' to 2024 Election Other Than 'Joe Biden Dying Very Soon'

Smith morbidly replied that the politician's death "is not beyond the realm of possibility."

"He’s older than the average life expectancy I believe already. Not saying he will die, but that is possible," he stated. "I could just imagine there’s a boardroom with like very powerful people meeting who they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re getting him out. What’s the plan? Like, how do we do this?’ And I think they just cannot come up with one."