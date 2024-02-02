OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Describes Political Rival Donald Trump as a 'Sick F---' Behind Closed Doors: Source

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 2 2024

President Joe Biden apparently is not fond of Donald Trump at all. So much so, he apparently speaks about the ex-president, 77, using vulgar language, according to Politico.

"The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a 'sick f---' who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoke[n] with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: 'What a f------- a------ the guy is," the article reads.

Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

The outlet noted that during a speech last month in Pennsylvania, Biden was astounded when Trump laughed while talking about Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer in 2022. "What a sick—" Biden told the crowd before saying anything negative about Trump.

After the report went live, Trump's team hit back at Biden.

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” campaign adviser Chris LaCivita told the publication. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”

Source: mega

Joe Biden allegedly uses vulgar language when describing Donald Trump behind closed doors.

The two men — who faced off against one another in the 2020 election — are both trying to get into the Oval Office again.

As OK! previously reported, Biden, 81, recently called Trump a "loser" while at a fundraiser.

"How can anyone, especially a former president of the United States, wish for an economic crash that would devastate the United States?" Biden asked Democratic donors at the Florida fundraiser, referring to when Trump compared himself to former President Herbert Hoover.

Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently calls out Joe Biden's mental fitness at rallies.

Biden then declared he would win Florida despite noting the state had a "real dose of Trumpism."

"You’re the reason Donald Trump is a defeated president. And you’re the reason we are going to make him a loser again," he said. "Here in Florida, we have to organize, mobilize the vote. I think we can win Florida. I think the Democrats can win in Florida."

Source: mega

Joe Biden recently called Donald Trump a 'loser.'

Trump's camp was not happy with Biden's speech and went on to call the president "delusional" for thinking he can win the state.

"Americans know that they were better off with President Trump," Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, stated. "After almost four years of Crooked Joe’s disastrous presidency, we need a return to America First policies that successfully kept our country safe and supercharged the economy for all Americans."

