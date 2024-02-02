President Joe Biden Describes Political Rival Donald Trump as a 'Sick F---' Behind Closed Doors: Source

President Joe Biden apparently is not fond of Donald Trump at all. So much so, he apparently speaks about the ex-president, 77, using vulgar language, according to Politico.

"The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a 'sick f---' who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoke[n] with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: 'What a f------- a------ the guy is," the article reads.